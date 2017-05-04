Meetings for the week: May 7-13, 2017
To list your nonprofit support group, send the groups name, purpose and phone number or email address to goingsonwacotrib.com with NONPROFIT in the subject line; use the form at www.wacotrib.com/goingson ; mail in printed or typewritten form for Nonprofit, P.O. Box 2588, Waco 76702-2588; or fax to 757-0302. * Art Guild of Central Texas, 2 p.m. at Waco Charter School, 615 N. 25th St. Free for first-timers; artguildct.org .
