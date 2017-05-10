'Magnolia Journal' Rakes in 700,000 Subscribers Publishers Daily a " 47 minutes ago
Just three issues in, Meredith's Magnolia Journal magazine, a quarterly lifestyle magazine produced in collaboration with Joanna and Chip Gaines, the stars of the HGTV show "Fixer Upper," has 700,000 paid subscribers. Meredith announced Tuesday it would print over 1 million copies of Magnolia Journal 's third issue, due to hit newsstands, mailboxes and U.S. retailers like Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods on May 12. The magazine's debut issue launched last October with 400,000 copies and a cover price of $7.99.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|34 min
|Baybeh
|8,507
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
