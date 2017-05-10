'Magnolia Journal' Rakes in 700,000 Subscribers Publishers Daily a " 47 minutes ago

Just three issues in, Meredith's Magnolia Journal magazine, a quarterly lifestyle magazine produced in collaboration with Joanna and Chip Gaines, the stars of the HGTV show "Fixer Upper," has 700,000 paid subscribers. Meredith announced Tuesday it would print over 1 million copies of Magnolia Journal 's third issue, due to hit newsstands, mailboxes and U.S. retailers like Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble and Whole Foods on May 12. The magazine's debut issue launched last October with 400,000 copies and a cover price of $7.99.

