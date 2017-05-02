M&M Mars plant fire in Waco
A multiple alarm fire was burning at the M&M Mars plant in Waco early Tuesday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of employees from the plant. Fire was reported in storage containers on trucks parked at the facility.
