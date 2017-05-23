Long time Waco City Council member resigns from seat Read Story Paul Livengood
Austin, Sr. will be resigning from his Council seat due to his unfortunate declining health status. The long time representative said it was in the best interest of both himself and the City of Waco to have the City Council District 1 position immediately filled so that the district continues to be well represented.
