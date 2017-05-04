Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Steal the Show With 4 Generations on the Red Carpet
Jessica Simpson brought almost her whole family out to a spring style event she hosted at a Dillard's department store in Waco, Texas, benefiting the local Boys and Girls Clubs. The 36-year-old singer and fashion designer posed for a special four-generation photo with her daughter Maxwell , 5, her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross , 32, and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross , the siblings' mother Tina Simpson , 57, and her mother Dorothy Drew , 85. Jessica husband, Eric Johnson , and son Ace , and Ashlee's husband Evan Ross also attended.
