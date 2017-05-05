How to backspace on iPhone calculator - the secret has been revealed

OK, we admit typing in numbers on a smartphone isn't that difficult but did you know you could delete a digit if you swiped left or right? That means you don't have to erase the whole string of numbers if you make a mistake and have to start over again. The hack was revealed by 19-year-old Twitter user @censoredialogue, who is a student at Baylor University, in Waco, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.