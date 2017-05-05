How to backspace on iPhone calculator - the secret has been revealed
OK, we admit typing in numbers on a smartphone isn't that difficult but did you know you could delete a digit if you swiped left or right? That means you don't have to erase the whole string of numbers if you make a mistake and have to start over again. The hack was revealed by 19-year-old Twitter user @censoredialogue, who is a student at Baylor University, in Waco, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,486
|21 hr
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|Fri
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC