Graduate credits custodian for pushing her toward success
A top academic student at La Vega High in Waco, Texas credits part of her success to a man who doesn't hand out grades, he just gives high fives. "Mr. Brown has always encouraged me to stay positive and never lose my faith in any discouraging situation," reads Alyssa Pinon's letter to Isaiah Brown, a custodian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Baybeh
|8,652
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|Wed
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC