Graduate credits custodian for pushing her toward success

A top academic student at La Vega High in Waco, Texas credits part of her success to a man who doesn't hand out grades, he just gives high fives. "Mr. Brown has always encouraged me to stay positive and never lose my faith in any discouraging situation," reads Alyssa Pinon's letter to Isaiah Brown, a custodian.

