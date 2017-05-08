Four Twin Peaks bikers seek $1 billion in civil lawsuit
Four Central Texas bikers arrested after the May 2015 Twin Peaks shootout in Waco are seeking $1 billion in damages in a lawsuit filed Monday in an Austin federal court. Jim Albert Harris, Bonar Crump Jr., Juan Carlos Garcia and Drew King, all members of the Grim Guardian motorcycle group, claim they were arrested merely because they were wearing biker "colors" at Twin Peaks and say they are guilty of nothing.
