Driver without license charged after crash kills son in Waco Read Story Stephen Adams

A man without a driver's license was arrested and charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after a high-speed crash that killed his son in Waco just before 11 p.m. Monday night. Waco Police said Marcus Marquon Clear, 39, was driving a 2000 GMC Yukon south on N. 18th Street when he lost control of his vehicle, slammed into a utility pole on the road's east side, and knocked down live power lines that caused additional injuries to the people inside the vehicle, which flipped over.

