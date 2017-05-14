Death notices, May 14, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Shirlene; two sons, Tracy of Chama, New Mexico, and Troy of South Londonderry, Vermont; two daughters, Melissa Orr of Katy, Texas, and Belinda Clark of Great Falls, Montana; two sisters, Dorothy Rucker of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Virginia Irby of Waco, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, New Mexico 88130.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,524
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC