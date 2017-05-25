Crime 21 mins ago 10:48 a.m.Man shoots girlfriend in the face in Waco, police say

Crime 21 mins ago 10:48 a.m.Man shoot...

Man shoots girlfriend in the face in Waco, police say

A family domestic disturbance late Thursday night ended with a "known suspect" shooting his girlfriend in the face in Waco, according to police. Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton said it happened at an apartment located at 1725 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The victim survived and was driven to Hillcrest Hospital in a private vehicle, Swanton said.

