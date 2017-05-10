Coolidge Mesquite Tree Festival this weekend
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Coolidge's Mesquite Tree Festival has so many events they can't all fit into one day, so Limestone County residents have two days to celebrate. The fish fry starts Friday, May 12, at 5 p.m. at the Coolidge Civic Center.
