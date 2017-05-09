Continue reading Texan on meth, cocaine assaults officer before passing out again, police say
A man who was high on methamphetamine and cocaine was arrested for assaulting an officer as he passed out, police said. Brian Bradley Jackson, 41, was taken into custody Saturday in the town of Lacy Lakeview, just north of Waco, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,497
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC