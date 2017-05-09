Continue reading Texan on meth, cocaine assaults officer before passing out again, police say

Continue reading Texan on meth, cocai...

A man who was high on methamphetamine and cocaine was arrested for assaulting an officer as he passed out, police said. Brian Bradley Jackson, 41, was taken into custody Saturday in the town of Lacy Lakeview, just north of Waco, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.

