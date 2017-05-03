College Students Have A Racist 'Cinco de Drinko' Party
Despite signs that the " kids are all alright, " that relief is immediately turned on its head when a few bad seeds hit college age. Sheesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Baybeh
|8,477
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC