Chip Gaines Lawsuit: HGTV Star Pushes Back After Fraud Claim

Chip Gaines pushed back on social media against a lawsuit filed last month by two of his former partners who accused the Texas-based HGTV star of fraud. Gaines, who stars on "Fixer Upper," went to Twitter to publicly comment on the complaint filed in state district court in Waco, Texas, by John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark, his former partners at Magnolia Realty.

