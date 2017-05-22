Central Texas church needs $300,000 in repairs
Since 1919, the St. Paul United Church of Christ just outside of Marlin has welcomed people in to worship, but shifting soil beneath it threatens its future. The pressure on the walls is causing them to crack which puts the whole building in danger.
Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
