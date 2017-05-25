Carry The Load going through Waco and Fort Hood
Carry The Load will be coming through Fort Hood and Waco during its 31 day national relay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,624
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|Wed
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|shawn thomas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC