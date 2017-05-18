Can you guess how much the 'Fixer Upper' stars make?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are easily two of the favorites of HGTV's programming with their hit show Fixer Upper, but can you guess how much this couple is worth? According to Country Living , the Texas-based couple is worth $5 million. To compare their net worth to others on HGTV, Chip and Joanna are a couple million below the Property Brothers and Hilary and David from Love It or List It.

