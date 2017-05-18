Can you guess how much the 'Fixer Upper' stars make?
Chip and Joanna Gaines are easily two of the favorites of HGTV's programming with their hit show Fixer Upper, but can you guess how much this couple is worth? According to Country Living , the Texas-based couple is worth $5 million. To compare their net worth to others on HGTV, Chip and Joanna are a couple million below the Property Brothers and Hilary and David from Love It or List It.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,556
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May 2
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr '17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr '17
|huh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC