Brad Pitt required musical stand-in for Tree of Life
Brad Pitt's musical skills are so dire, his Tree of Life director Terrence Malick had to find a stand-in with similar hands to shoot an organ scene. The actor portrayed the patriarch of a family of three boys in Waco, Texas in the 2011 drama, and one scene required him to play a few notes on an organ.
