Bowie County adds $3M to fund balance

After experiencing a few years of financially rough seas, monetary waters are starting to calm for Bowie County as officials continue to chart a sound fiscal course. Last month, an outside audit conducted on the county's Fiscal Year 2016 finances by Waco, Texas-based Patillo, Brown & Hill accountants showed the county adding $3 million to a $5.3 million balance.

