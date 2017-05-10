Bikers Sue Cops for $1 Billion Over 'Witch Hunt'

Four men say they were wrongfully arrested when they rode into a deadly firefight between motorcycle gangs in Waco, Texas-their attorney says it's more like Salem, Massachusetts. Four members of the Grim Guardians motorcycle club showed up to Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, on May 17, 2015, for a meeting about state politics, they claim.

