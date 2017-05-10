65 years since deadly Waco tornado, community to tour downtown
Sixty-five years ago, on May 11th, 1953, a powerful F-5 tornado hit downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people. It was the deadliest tornado in Texas' history.
