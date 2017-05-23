2 suspects hit clerk with vehicle dur...

2 suspects hit clerk with vehicle during Dollar General robbery

5 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Dollar General store clerk was hit by a car in the store's parking lot after the employee tried to stop a robbery suspect fleeing the business with an accomplice late Monday afternoon, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. Luke Ray Garrett, 24, of Waco, and Cheryl Rennee Smeltser, 45, of Hewitt, were arrested after a store clerk approached an off-duty officer who was working nearby and alerted the officer to the robbery at the Dollar General, 505 N. Hewitt Drive, shortly before 4:45 p.m. The clerk said a man in the store and appeared to have an item concealed under his clothing when he left the store without paying.

Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

