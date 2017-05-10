10 arrested in Central Texas prostitution, drug sting
Authorities in a Central Texas town arrested 10 people over the weekend on various charges, including drug possession and prostitution, during a three-day sting, the department announced Monday. The Woodway Public Safety Department, which resides over a small town just outside Waco, conducted the operation last weekend to target prostitution and narcotics offenses in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|Baybeh
|8,477
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Tue
|New Texan
|5
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC