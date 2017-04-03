Waco fire station in need of repairs moved to downtown station
Waco firefighters who were housed at fire station 5 on Speight Avenue have been operating out of the Central Fire Station on Columbus Avenue. Fire station 5 is one of the fire stations, the fire department is asking the city to invest on as part of the Capital Improvement Projects for the next fiscal year.
