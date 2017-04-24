Waco dance company celebrates 10th an...

Waco dance company celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Stimuili'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Waco's Out on a Limb Dance Company marks its 10th anniversary with a special "Stimuli" fund-raising performance May 6. Waco's Out on a Limb Dance Company marks its 10th anniversary with a special "Stimuli" fund-raising performance May 6. Waco-based Out on a Limb Dance Company marks its 10th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion will do what it and founder and dancer L. Brooke Schlecte do best: dance. Schlecte and her troupe of Rachel Johnson, Katie Griffith, Sarah Newton and Erika Record will perform at the heart of "Stimuli: An Evening to Indulge Your Senses," assisted by other supporting art forms and held May 6 at Downtown 301 at 301 S. Second St. in Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Appalled 8,453
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) 23 hr Ilicrbnts 4
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Apr 12 Glenn 4
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC