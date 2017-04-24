Waco dance company celebrates 10th anniversary with 'Stimuili'

Waco's Out on a Limb Dance Company marks its 10th anniversary with a special "Stimuli" fund-raising performance May 6. Waco's Out on a Limb Dance Company marks its 10th anniversary with a special "Stimuli" fund-raising performance May 6. Waco-based Out on a Limb Dance Company marks its 10th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion will do what it and founder and dancer L. Brooke Schlecte do best: dance. Schlecte and her troupe of Rachel Johnson, Katie Griffith, Sarah Newton and Erika Record will perform at the heart of "Stimuli: An Evening to Indulge Your Senses," assisted by other supporting art forms and held May 6 at Downtown 301 at 301 S. Second St. in Waco.

