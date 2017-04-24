'Waco': Camryn Manheim, Eric Lange Am...

'Waco': Camryn Manheim, Eric Lange Among 5 Cast In Event Series For Par Network

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Deadline

The Practice alumna Camryn Manheim , Eric Lange , Annika Marks , Stephen Culp , and Sarah Minnich have joined the cast of Waco , the six-part event series that will be part of the inaugural slate launching Viacom's Paramount Network in January 2018. Produced by Weinstein Television, the series - based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas that resulted in a deadly fire - is currently filming in Santa Fe, NM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Mon I lived to tell t... 8,443
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Apr 12 Glenn 4
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,559,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC