'Waco': Camryn Manheim, Eric Lange Among 5 Cast In Event Series For Par Network

The Practice alumna Camryn Manheim , Eric Lange , Annika Marks , Stephen Culp , and Sarah Minnich have joined the cast of Waco , the six-part event series that will be part of the inaugural slate launching Viacom's Paramount Network in January 2018. Produced by Weinstein Television, the series - based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas that resulted in a deadly fire - is currently filming in Santa Fe, NM.

