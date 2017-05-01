Waco-area news briefs: May 1, 2017

The Waco Jazz Orchestra will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Beef and Forage committees in Limestone and McLennan Counties will present a Spring Forage Field Day starting at 8 a.m. May 12 near Waco in the Ronnie Dowdle Field, located off of East Loop 340.

