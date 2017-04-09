Waco-area news briefs: April 9, 2017
Worship historian Lester Ruth will present Baylor University's 31st annual Northcutt Lecture at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the McLean Foyer of Meditation in Baylor's Armstrong Browning Library. For the past six years, Ruth has served as research professor of Christian worship at Duke Divinity School in Durham, North Carolina.
