Waco-area news briefs: April 6, 2016
Melanie Sekeres, assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor University, will speak about "What Do You Remember?" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Sekeres will discuss how memories form and what happens when there is damage to brain areas responsible for these processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|8,278
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Mon
|Guilty
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|45
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC