Waco-area news briefs: April 5, 2017
Historic Waco Foundation will have a free reception for the opening of its new exhibit, "Uniting the Home Front: Waco in World War I," from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort House Museum, 503 S. Fourth St. The exhibit to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I features Camp MacArthur, the training camp for the 32nd Infantry Division, and Rich Field, an airfield for aviation training. Display items include a 1917 Liberty Bond, barbed wire from the trenches, a 1917 Enfield rifle, and a scrapbook filled with rare photographs of Camp MacArthur and Waco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Appalled
|8,252
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Mon
|Guilty
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|45
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC