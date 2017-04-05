Waco-area news briefs: April 5, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: April 5, 2017

Historic Waco Foundation will have a free reception for the opening of its new exhibit, "Uniting the Home Front: Waco in World War I," from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort House Museum, 503 S. Fourth St. The exhibit to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War I features Camp MacArthur, the training camp for the 32nd Infantry Division, and Rich Field, an airfield for aviation training. Display items include a 1917 Liberty Bond, barbed wire from the trenches, a 1917 Enfield rifle, and a scrapbook filled with rare photographs of Camp MacArthur and Waco.

