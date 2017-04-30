Waco-area news briefs: April 30, 2017

Head Start and Early Head Start early childhood education program services are free to income-eligible families who have children ages 3 or 4, including those with disabilities. Applications can be completed at the Thurman E. Dorsey Head Start, 3221 Speight Ave., or the EOAC Early Head Start, 500 Franklin Ave. The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present its annual Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2ndand-Clay, 600 S. Second St. Lifelong Learning will have its annual spring luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Waco Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. The Eka and Kae Duo will perform a free recital at 6 p.m. Sunday in Baylor University's Roxy Grove Hall.

