Waco-area news briefs: April 3, 2017
Mission Waco Mission World and Baylor ATO are sponsoring a Race One 5K and Fun Run on April 29 starting at Jubilee Park, 1304 N. 15th St. The 5K will start at 8 a.m., and the Fun Run will start at 9 a.m. The race course runs through the Brook Oaks neighborhood. Registration fee through April 26 is $15 for the 5K and $10 for Fun Run.
