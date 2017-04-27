Waco-area news briefs: April 27, 2017
The third annual Crawfish for CASA benefit for Court Appointed Special Advocates will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Downtown 301, 301 S. Second St. The all-you-can-eat crawfish boil will include live music from '80s cover band the Spazmatics, silent and live auctions, and unlimited beverages. The Baylor Symphony Orchestra will present its final concert of the 2016-2017 season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor University's Glennis McCrary Music Building.
