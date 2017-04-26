Waco-area news briefs: April 26, 2017

McLennan Theatre will present William Shakespeare's "Henry V" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on MCC's Bosque River Stage. St. Joseph's Council 7202 of the Knights of Columbus will have its fourth annual charity golf tournament at 1:30 p.m. May 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave. Entry fee is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.