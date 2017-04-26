Waco-area news briefs: April 26, 2017
McLennan Theatre will present William Shakespeare's "Henry V" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on MCC's Bosque River Stage. St. Joseph's Council 7202 of the Knights of Columbus will have its fourth annual charity golf tournament at 1:30 p.m. May 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, 5200 Bagby Ave. Entry fee is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|43 min
|Baybeh
|8,451
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
