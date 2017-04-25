Waco-area news briefs: April 25, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: April 25, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Tin Building Theatre will present the comedy "Savannah Sipping Society" on May 6-20 at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton. The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St. The 116-voice Men's Choir of Baylor University will present its annual spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor's Glennis McCrary Music Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 30 min Steven Spencer 8,444
News Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07) Apr 21 shawn thomas 3
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Apr 17 wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Apr 12 Glenn 4
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,055 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC