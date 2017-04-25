Waco-area news briefs: April 25, 2017

Tin Building Theatre will present the comedy "Savannah Sipping Society" on May 6-20 at the Bosque Arts Center, 215 S. College Hill Drive in Clifton. The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 305 N. 30th St. The 116-voice Men's Choir of Baylor University will present its annual spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor's Glennis McCrary Music Building.

