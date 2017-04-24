Waco-area news briefs: April 24, 2017

The Sock It to Diabetes Walk, benefiting the American Diabetes Association, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday starting at the Baylor Bear Trail, 101 Bagby Ave. A registration event also will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the patio at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant in the Central Texas Marketplace, 4651 S. Interstate 35. Historian and religious studies scholar Anja-Maria Bassimir will present "After Crisis: Watergate and Positions on Politics in Contemporary Evangelical Magazines" from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in Cox Lecture Hall at Baylor University's Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave. Central Texas Genealogical Society is having a "Discovering Your Legacy Through Oral History" event from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. The event will feature a panel of interviewers, who will read excerpts from the "I Remember When a McLennan ... (more)

