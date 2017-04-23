Waco-area news briefs: April 23, 2017
The Alzheimer's Association is having its third annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday at Waco Independent School District Stadium. In addition to the game, the event will include entertainment and an afterparty at Lakeside Tavern immediately following the game.
