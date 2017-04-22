Waco-area news briefs: April 22, 2017
Caritas of Waco will have its annual Feast of Caring Soup Cook-off at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. Elm Mott Fire Rescue will hold its annual fish fry and live auction from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott. Waco Federation of Women's Clubs will have an open house event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the federation's clubhouse, 2900 Bosque Blvd. Empowerment Driven by Knowledge Coalition is having a free Courageous Conversations on Race Equity community workshop at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at 317 Kendrick St. in Marlin.
