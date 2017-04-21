Waco-area news briefs: April 21, 2017

The city of Hewitt, Loaded Sound Stage and Lighting, and the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Hounds and Sounds Music Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Creekside Amphitheater in Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road in Hewitt. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature the alternative rock band Trine, local favorite Fenix Theory and headline act, Citizen Way, contemporary Christian artists.

