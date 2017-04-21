Waco-area news briefs: April 21, 2017
The city of Hewitt, Loaded Sound Stage and Lighting, and the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Hounds and Sounds Music Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Creekside Amphitheater in Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road in Hewitt. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature the alternative rock band Trine, local favorite Fenix Theory and headline act, Citizen Way, contemporary Christian artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,426
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|12 hr
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC