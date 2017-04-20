Waco-area news briefs: April 20, 2017
The Texas A&M Agri Life Extension Services of McLennan, Bell, Hamilton, Coryell, Bosque, Limestone and Falls counties will have the annual Small Grain Field Day from 8 a.m. to noon April 28 at McGregor Research Center, 773 Ag Farm Road. Rebecca Sheesley, associate professor of environmental science at Baylor University, will speak about "Smoke, Smog and City Life" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|38 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,404
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Mon
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Apr 3
|Guilty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC