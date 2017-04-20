Waco-area news briefs: April 20, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: April 20, 2017

The Texas A&M Agri Life Extension Services of McLennan, Bell, Hamilton, Coryell, Bosque, Limestone and Falls counties will have the annual Small Grain Field Day from 8 a.m. to noon April 28 at McGregor Research Center, 773 Ag Farm Road. Rebecca Sheesley, associate professor of environmental science at Baylor University, will speak about "Smoke, Smog and City Life" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

