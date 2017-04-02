Waco-area news briefs: April 2, 2017

The city of Woodway and the Woodway Beautiful Commission will present the 2017 Gardeners Gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway. The event will include children's activities; food trucks; and vendors featuring plants and flowers, gardening supplies, birdhouses, crafts, jewelry, yard and home decorations and more.

