Waco-area news briefs: April 18, 2017
David A. Smith, history professor at Baylor University, will present Historic Waco Foundation's annual Spring Lecture at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. In conjunction with HWF's commemoration of the centennial of the United States entering into World War I, Smith's topic will be "The War to End All Wars."
