Waco-area news briefs: April 17, 2017

Human Race Waco 2017 benefiting Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Texas will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 at Indian Spring Park. A variety of races are available, including a 5K run through Pecan Bottoms at Cameron Park and road and trail races that involve running, biking and kayaking.

