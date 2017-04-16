Waco-area news briefs: April 16, 2017
The third annual Crawfish for CASA benefit for Court Appointed Special Advocates will start at 7 p.m. April 28 at Downtown 301, 301 S. Second St. The all-you-can-eat crawfish boil will include live music from '80s cover band the Spazmatics, silent and live auctions, and unlimited beverages. Baylor University history lecturer David A. Smith will present Historic Waco Foundation's annual Spring Lecture from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
