Waco-area news briefs: April 15, 2017

The city of Hewitt, Loaded Sound Stage and Lighting, and the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a Hounds and Sounds Music Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. April 22 at Creekside Amphitheater in Warren Park, 450 S. Old Temple Road in Hewitt. The family- and pet-friendly event will feature the alternative rock band Trine, followed by local favorite Fenix Theory, and conclude with the headline act, contemporary Christian artists Citizen Way.

