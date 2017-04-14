Waco-area news briefs: April 14, 2017

The annual rural school reunion for individuals who attended rural schools that were consolidated into the West Independent School District will be Saturday at Cottonwood Hall, 700 S. Czech Hall Road. St. John's Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Court 385 will host a Good Friday fish fry from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at St. John's Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. McLennan County Master Gardeners will operate a booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave. Master Gardeners will be on hand to discuss butterflies and bees and answer questions about specific garden interests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.