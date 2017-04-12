Waco-area news briefs: April 12, 2017
Baylor University alumna Mia Orosco will present a guest recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Roxy Grove Hall. The city of Waco and Waco Regional Airport will hold a public information workshop on the Airport Master Plan from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Regional Airport Terminal Building, 7909 Karl May Drive.
