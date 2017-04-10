Waco-area news briefs: April 10, 2017
Mission Waco's annual "Fashion With a Passion" style show and luncheon will start at 11 a.m. April 19 at The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St. Cost is $45 per person or $335 for a table for eight. Proceeds underwrite Mission Waco's Arts Program for lower-income children and youth.
