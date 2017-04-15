Two Waco firefighters prepare for bike trip to NYC
Two Waco firefighters, who are also brothers, are finishing up last minute preparations for a bike ride to New York City. Justin and Jerad Wise will be leaving Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. from Waco to begin a more than 2,000 mile journey on their bicycles to New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nsu or Baylor
|23 hr
|Guilty
|2
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Baybeh
|8,250
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|45
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC